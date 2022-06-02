Breaking News
Mumbai records 704 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Moose Wala murder: HC dismisses Lawrence Bishnoi's plea on Punjab police custody
Fire breaks out at Deepak Nitrite GIDC plant in Gujarat's Vadodara
Have to end loudspeaker issue permanently, need wider support, Raj Thackeray tells MNS workers in letter
Sakinaka rape-murder case: Accused gets death sentence
Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori dies in Gurugram hospital
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai: IIT Bombay reports 66 per cent rise in Covid-19 cases in one week

Mumbai: IIT Bombay reports 66 per cent rise in Covid-19 cases in one week

Updated on: 02 June,2022 08:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

Top

While the reported cases are mild, the authority says precautionary measures are being taken on campus by the students, staff and residents

Mumbai: IIT Bombay reports 66 per cent rise in Covid-19 cases in one week

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. File Photo


The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has reported 36 Covid-19 cases in the past 15 days, among staff members and residents. The number of cases is spiralling in Mumbai and the premier educational institute in Powai too has seen a rise in positive cases on campus.

The data shows IIT Bombay recorded a 66 per cent rise in Covid-19 cases in one week: 27 Covid-19-positive cases were reported for the period May 23-29, compared to nine positive cases reported between May 16 and May 22 (both weeks’ figures released on May 29).




While the reported cases are mild, the authority says precautionary measures are being taken on campus by the students, staff and residents.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news indian institute of technology Coronavirus maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK