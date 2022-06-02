Mumbai: IIT Bombay reports 66 per cent rise in Covid-19 cases in one week

While the reported cases are mild, the authority says precautionary measures are being taken on campus by the students, staff and residents

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has reported 36 Covid-19 cases in the past 15 days, among staff members and residents. The number of cases is spiralling in Mumbai and the premier educational institute in Powai too has seen a rise in positive cases on campus.

The data shows IIT Bombay recorded a 66 per cent rise in Covid-19 cases in one week: 27 Covid-19-positive cases were reported for the period May 23-29, compared to nine positive cases reported between May 16 and May 22 (both weeks’ figures released on May 29).

