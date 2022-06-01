Mumbai civic body on alert; prepares Malad's Jumbo Covid Care Centre for hospitalisation

According to the Malad Jumbo Covid Care Centre authority, the basic preparation has been started at the centre. Around 71 per cent of covid-19 cases were reported in Mumbai on May 31 out of the total 711 cases in Maharashtra. According to an alert sent out, the municipal body mentions increasing the number of testing immediately

The Malad-based Jumbo Covid Care Centre has been prioritized by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in case the number of hospitalisation increases in the city.

According to the Malad Jumbo Covid Care Centre authority, the basic preparation has been started at the centre.

Dr Prashant Mishra, head of Malad Jumbo Covid Care Centre, says, "We have started checking basic medical facilities like oxygen supplies, medicines and water supply. Since February, there has been no admission to our centre. We are also checking on the manpower required. In case we start getting admission, depending on the number of cases, we will the manpower accordingly."

