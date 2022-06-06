Breaking News
Saudi Arabia joins Gulf nations to condemn controversial remarks of BJP leader against Prophet
Hassle-free ride on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway this monsoon
Mumbai: Drop in temperature during monsoon will lead to surge in Covid-19 cases, say experts
Death threat row: Was someone watching Salim Khan's movements?
Uttarakhand: Death toll in Uttarkashi bus accident rises to 25
ED raids Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence in connection with hawala transactions
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai: new strain, drop in temp during monsoon will lead to surge in Covid-19 cases, say experts

Mumbai: new strain, drop in temp during monsoon will lead to surge in Covid-19 cases, say experts

Updated on: 06 June,2022 09:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vinod Kumar Menon | vinodm@mid-day.com

Top

Virologists mid-day had spoken to in March had predicted uptick in cases in the monsoon months, warn Mumbaikars not to ignore flu-like symptoms

Mumbai: new strain, drop in temp during monsoon will lead to surge in Covid-19 cases, say experts

Commuters without masks travel aboard a packed BEST bus in Borivli on Sunday. Pic/Nimesh Dave


A new strain of COVID-19 (BA.2.12.2) and a dip in the temperature with the arrival of the monsoon will lead to a surge in the novel Coronavirus infections. A set of experts mid-day had spoken to earlier this year were the first to hint about the likely rise in cases by June. With cases already rising over the past few weeks, the experts have stressed the need for the public to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. 

The new strain is a sub-variant of Omicron. 




Dr Santosh Bansode, HoD, Emergency Medicine, Wockhardt hospitalsDr Santosh Bansode, HoD, Emergency Medicine, Wockhardt hospitals


Show full article

Coronavirus Omicron mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK