Mumbai reports 961 new cases, 44 hospitalised; TPR at 11 per cent

Updated on: 06 June,2022 09:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The state had recorded 1,357 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death the day before

A beneficiary gets a dose of vaccine at Nair hospital. Pic/Ashish Raje


Mumbai on Sunday reported 961 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, raising the tally to 10,68,936 and the death toll to 19,569.

The fresh cases have been detected from 8,778 tests, which puts the positivity rate or cases per 100 tests in the metropolis at 11 per cent.




Of the new cases 95 per cent were asymptomatic while 44 required hospitalisation, with 4 patients needing oxygen support. 


