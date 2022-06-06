Mumbai reports 961 new cases, 44 hospitalised; TPR at 11 per cent

Mumbai on Sunday reported 961 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, raising the tally to 10,68,936 and the death toll to 19,569.
The fresh cases have been detected from 8,778 tests, which puts the positivity rate or cases per 100 tests in the metropolis at 11 per cent.
Of the new cases 95 per cent were asymptomatic while 44 required hospitalisation, with 4 patients needing oxygen support.
The deceased was aged above 60 and had comorbidities.
As per the BMC, the recovery count increased by 374 in the past 24 hours to touch 10,45,409, leaving the city with an active caseload
of 4,880.
Also read: Mumbai: new strain, drop in temp during monsoon will lead to surge in Covid-19 cases, say experts
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the recovery rate stood at 98 per cent, the growth rate in cases between May 29 and June 4 was 0.057 per cent, while the caseload doubling time was 1,204 days. So far, 1,71,83,951 tests have been conducted in the city.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw 1,362 new infections, taking the total number of cases in the region to 22,46,796. The overall COVID-19 death toll in the Mumbai region is 39,840.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,494 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the infection, taking the tally of infections to 78,93,197 and the toll to 1,47,866, the state health department said.
The state had recorded 1,357 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death the day before.
Sunday is the fourth consecutive day when the state reported more than 1,000 cases.
The state has 6,767 active cases now, the department said in a statement.
A total of 25,994 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted so far in Maharashtra to 8,10,61,270.
With the discharge of 614 patients after COVID-19 treatment, the state’s count of recoveries mounted to 77,38,564.
The Nashik division reported 13 new cases, Pune division 99, Kolhapur division 2, Aurangabad division eight, Latur division one, Akola division four, and Nagpur division reported five cases.
78,93,197 Total No. of cases in maharashtra
1,362 Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours
1 No. of deaths in city on Sunday
374 patients Recovered and discharged in city on Sunday
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever