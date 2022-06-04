Mumbai: Single-day rise in Covid-positive cases from 763 to 889

As per the BMC Municipal Commissioner's instructions, the public health department is preparing to increase the number of testing

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 889 new cases, a 16 per cent rise in the number of Covid-positive cases within a day (763 cases reported on Friday). The city has reported one death due to Covid-19. According to the BMC data, after February 4, Mumbai for the first time reported more than 800 cases this year. On Saturday, Mumbai's covid test positivity rate is at 8.6 per cent.

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 1,357 new Covid-19 positive cases, out of which Mumbai reported 889 new cases. Also, 329 patients were recovered today, taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 10,45,035. The recovery rate of Mumbai district is 98 per cent.

As per the BMC Municipal Commissioner's instructions, the public health department is preparing to increase the number of testing.

Show full article