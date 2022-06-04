Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Sample of girl from UP's Ghaziabad sent for monkeypox testing, govt sources say 'unnecessary panic mongering
Nine people killed, 19 injured in explosion at factory in Hapur
Mumbai: Single-day rise in Covid-positive cases from 763 to 889
Punjab: No intention to fight any elections, says Sidhu Moose Wala's father
All Odisha ministers quit; new ministry to take oath on Sunday
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra reports 1,357 Covid-19 cases, one death

Maharashtra reports 1,357 Covid-19 cases, one death

Updated on: 04 June,2022 07:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The state had recorded 1,134 new infections and three deaths the day before

Maharashtra reports 1,357 Covid-19 cases, one death

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,357 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said.

The state had recorded 1,134 new infections and three deaths the day before.




This is the third consecutive day when the state reported more than 1,000 cases.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK