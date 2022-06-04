Covid-19: Masks not mandatory in Maharashtra, clarifies state health minister Rajesh Tope

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 June,2022 03:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Earlier, in a letter to collectors, municipal corporations and chief executive officers, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas said all districts should ensure the proportion of RT-PCR tests was at least 60 per cent. In view of rising cases, it said people should be advised to wear masks in closed public spaces

Rajesh Tope. File Pic


Amid uncertainty over the use of masks in public places, the Maharashtra health minister has clarified that masks aren't mandatory in the state yet. 

Tope said, "Covid-19 cases are rising in some districts of Maharashtra such as Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Pune, and Palghar. The Centre had sent a letter to contain cases in this area. Accordingly, it was decided in the meeting that we should make an appeal to wear masks in the closed place in this part of the state. However, the appeal doesn't mean mandatory, compulsory,100 per cent or forced use of masks."


