Thane: Two more cases of BA.5 variant found in Maharashtra

Updated on: 14 June,2022 09:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On June 13, three patients of BA.4 and one of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus were found in Mumbai

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A day after Maharashtra's state health department reported one case of BA.5 variant of coronavirus, on June 14, the department reported two more cases of the same variant in Thane. Both the patients, found in Thane city, had been vaccinated. One of them was a 25-year-old woman and the other a 32-year-old man. They were found to have contracted coronavirus infection on May 28 and 30, respectively.

The persons have recovered from the infection in home isolation, the public health department's press release stated.




"According to the B.J. Medical College, Pune, in the Whole Genome Sequencing of recent samples in Maharashtra, BA.2 was the most prominent variant followed by BA.2.38," the health department said.


