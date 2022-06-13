Breaking News
Covid-19: 3 cases of BA.4 and 1 case of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants found in Mumbai

Updated on: 13 June,2022 07:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

'All four patients have been cured in home isolation,' says the state's health department official

Covid-19: 3 cases of BA.4 and 1 case of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants found in Mumbai

Representative image. Pic/Istock


As per BMC data, three cases of BA.4 and one case of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus have been found in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital Laboratory. The data further reveals that two of the patients are 11-year-old girls and the other two are between 40 to 60 years of age group. All the cases have already recovered from the infection, the state's health department mentioned on Monday.

According to Maharashtra's public health department, all these patients were tested between May 14 to May 24.




