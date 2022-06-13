Covid-19: 3 cases of BA.4 and 1 case of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants found in Mumbai

'All four patients have been cured in home isolation,' says the state's health department official

Representative image. Pic/Istock

As per BMC data, three cases of BA.4 and one case of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus have been found in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital Laboratory. The data further reveals that two of the patients are 11-year-old girls and the other two are between 40 to 60 years of age group. All the cases have already recovered from the infection, the state's health department mentioned on Monday.

According to Maharashtra's public health department, all these patients were tested between May 14 to May 24.

Also Read: Mumbai: 42 per cent Covid-19 beds at St George’s Hospital occupied with new patients in 13 days

Show full article