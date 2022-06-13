Breaking News
Mumbai: 42 per cent Covid-19 beds at St George's Hospital occupied with new patients in 13 days

Updated on: 13 June,2022 04:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

As per the BMC data, the number of patients admitted to the hospital has increased across Mumbai. While at the beginning of June month, there were only 29 patients hospitalised in the city, on June 12, the number of hospitalised cases increased to 111

Mumbai: 42 per cent Covid-19 beds at St George’s Hospital occupied with new patients in 13 days

An empty corridor at St George’s Hospital. File Photo


As hospitalisation has started increasing in Mumbai, the state-run St George’s Hospital, which started working as a non-Covid hospital in May, has again started getting Covid positive cases for hospitalisation.
 
Presently, the hospital has reserved few beds for Covid-positive cases and has 21 admissions in the past 13 days. Out of the total 50 reserved beds for Covid cases, 42 per cent of the beds are occupied with new Covid patients.

Speaking about the present admitted Covid cases, Dr Akash Khobragade, medical superintendent of the hospital, says, "Most of the admitted patients are from middle-aged adult group. There are hardly any senior citizens admitted. While the cases have mild symptoms, there is no major reason to worry. None of the patients need an external oxygen supply. All the patients are from Mumbai and there are no patients below 18 years of age yet."




