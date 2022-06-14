Breaking News
Mumbai: Dharavi reports increase of 50 per cent of active Covid-19 cases in 9 days

Updated on: 14 June,2022 07:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

Out of the total 66 cases, 64 patients are in home isolation while two symptomatic cases are hospitalised

Representative image. Pic/Istock


As per the BMC data, 66 active cases were reported in Mumbai's largest slum area - Dharavi on June 14. The number of cases are increasing in Dharavi as compared to the 44 active cases reported on June 6. Within nine days, there has been an increase of over 50 per cent of active cases in Dharavi.

Out of the total 66 cases, 64 patients are in home isolation while two symptomatic cases are hospitalised.




Speaking about the steady increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisation, Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G-North ward, says, "Most of the patients have mild symptoms. There are no major reasons to worry about it. Most of the cases we find are among family members. As many people residing and working in Dharavi and Mahim areas are migrant workers, the positive cases do have a travel history coming from different states and
Gulf countries.”


