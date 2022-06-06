Wearing masks not mandatory in Maharashtra but government wants people to use them: Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in daily Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. Monday was the fifth consecutive day the state witnessed 1,000 plus infections

Rajesh Tope. File Photo

Wearing masks is not mandatory but people should use them voluntarily to contain the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday amid the spiralling Covid-19 cases in the state.

He said the issue was discussed in the state cabinet meeting.

"The government has not taken any decision on making the use of masks mandatory but we are urging people to wear masks. Instead of falling ill, citizens should observe hygiene, wear the mask and follow social distancing," Tope tweeted.

