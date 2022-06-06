Breaking News
Mumbai Police to summon Nupur Sharma and record her statement over controversial remarks against Prophet: CP Sanjay Pandey
Congress leader Navjot Sidhu admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER due to liver-related problems; condition stable
At 676, Mumbai's daily Covid-19 tally falls below 700 after five days
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi questioned over threat letter to Salman Khan
Elon Musk accuses Twitter of withholding data, says may withdraw bid
ED raids Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence in connection with hawala transactions
UAE, Jordan, Indonesia join Islamic nations condemning remarks against Prophet
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Wearing masks not mandatory in Maharashtra but government wants people to use them: Rajesh Tope

Wearing masks not mandatory in Maharashtra but government wants people to use them: Rajesh Tope

Updated on: 06 June,2022 09:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in daily Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. Monday was the fifth consecutive day the state witnessed 1,000 plus infections

Wearing masks not mandatory in Maharashtra but government wants people to use them: Rajesh Tope

Rajesh Tope. File Photo


Wearing masks is not mandatory but people should use them voluntarily to contain the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday amid the spiralling Covid-19 cases in the state.

He said the issue was discussed in the state cabinet meeting.




"The government has not taken any decision on making the use of masks mandatory but we are urging people to wear masks. Instead of falling ill, citizens should observe hygiene, wear the mask and follow social distancing," Tope tweeted.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK