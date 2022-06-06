Maharashtra reports 1,036 Covid-19 cases, no fatalities

The caseload in the state rose to 78,94,233, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,866

Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,036 new coronavirus cases but no pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

Mumbai city witnessed the highest 676 new Covid-19 infections.

Daily coronavirus cases have been climbing steadily in Maharashtra for the last few days.

On Sunday, the state had reported 1,494 new cases and one fatality. Generally, fewer cases are recorded on Mondays as fewer tests are conducted during weekends.

There are 7,429 active Covid-19 cases in the state now, including 5,238 in Mumbai and 1,172 in neighboring Thane.

Out of 35 districts, six districts, namely, Kolhapur, Dhule, Nandurbar, Buldhana, Gondia and Jalna have zero active cases.

The tally of recovered patients rose to 77,38,938 with 374 patients recovering since Sunday evening.

The highest 933 new cases were reported from Mumbai circle which includes the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by Pune (72), Nashik (12), Latur (6), Nagpur (5), Kolhapur (3), Akola (3) and Aurangabad (2).

With 15,988 new coronavirus tests conducted in 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,10,77,258.

Maharashtra's positivity rate is at 0.064 per cent.

Presently, recovery rate in the state is 98.03 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.87 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Positive cases 78,94,233; fresh cases 1,036; death toll 1,47,866; total recoveries 77,38,938; active cases 7,429; total tests 8,10,77,258.

