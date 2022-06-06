Breaking News
Updated on: 06 June,2022 07:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The caseload in the state rose to 78,94,233, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,866

Maharashtra reports 1,036 Covid-19 cases, no fatalities

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,036 new coronavirus cases but no pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

The caseload in the state rose to 78,94,233, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,866.




Mumbai city witnessed the highest 676 new Covid-19 infections.


