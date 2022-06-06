Breaking News
Updated on: 07 June,2022 12:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mumbai had witnessed daily cases in the range of 704 to 961 between June 1 to 5

At 676, Mumbai's daily Covid-19 tally falls below 700 after five days

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mumbai's daily count of Covid-19 cases fell below the 700-mark for the first time after June 1 with the city reporting 676 fresh infections on Monday.

According to the BMC data, no fresh Covid-19 fatality was reported in the city. Out of the 676 cases, 92 per cent (622) of the cases are reported as asymptomatic cases. Mumbai's case positivity rate has reached close to 0.098 per cent. 54 symptomatic patients have been admitted to hospitals of which five patients are on oxygen support, the BMC bulletin mentioned.




The city's overall tally of cases is 10,70,534 and the Covid-19 death toll is 19,569. Mumbai has 5,238 active cases as of Monday.


