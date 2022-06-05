Teenagers’ Covid-19 vaccination still poses a challenge in Mumbai

The reason for this is vaccine hesitancy among teens

The vaccination of children is going at a snail’s pace even after a few months. Though officials have cited reasons like exams and summer vacations, there are more interesting challenges. The city completed 100 per cent vaccination in adults at record speed. But as far as vaccination for youngsters goes—for 15 to 17 years and 12 to 15 years started—the city is lagging behind other parts of the state.

The reason for this is vaccine hesitancy among teens. “They are neither young enough to listen to their parents nor old enough to realise the importance of vaccination. Many of them even have a fear of getting an injection, and it is a challenge for us to get them vaccinated,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, health executive officer of the BMC.

Dr Bakul Parikh, a member of the Children’s Task Force, added that vaccination in the city poses another challenge. The population is dispersed unlike the captive target group in rural areas. The vaccination started in the first week of January, but even after six months, only 2.86 lakh children received both doses. Even for the 12 to 14 years age group, the city managed to vaccinate only 30 per cent.

