Breaking News
Mumbai: Sari shop salesman convicted for sexually abusing minor girl during dress trial
Covid-19: Missed the second dose? It’s you BMC is looking for
After Indian woman’s mystery death in Paris, kin allege no help from diplomats
Mumbai: Electricity bill scam on the rise, cops urge citizens to be alert
Mumbai Rains: BMC now eyes footpaths to tackle chronic flooding
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 fourth wave Mumbai and neighbouring cities top state coronavirus count

Covid-19 fourth wave? Mumbai and neighbouring cities top state coronavirus count

Premium

Updated on: 16 June,2022 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Top

Wednesday’s 24-hour spike exceeds pre-relaxation January peaks as situation in the metropolitan region worsens

Covid-19 fourth wave? Mumbai and neighbouring cities top state coronavirus count

A beneficiary gets a vaccine dose in Colaba. Pic/Ashish Raje


Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,293 new COVID-19 cases, up by 569 from a day ago and the highest daily count registered since January 23, while one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, the BMC said. Of the 4,024 fresh infections recorded across the state, most cases were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which includes Thane and Palghar. The city’s test positivity rate stood at 13.7 per cent.

Coronavirus mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK