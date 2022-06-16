Covid-19 fourth wave? Mumbai and neighbouring cities top state coronavirus count

Wednesday’s 24-hour spike exceeds pre-relaxation January peaks as situation in the metropolitan region worsens

A beneficiary gets a vaccine dose in Colaba. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,293 new COVID-19 cases, up by 569 from a day ago and the highest daily count registered since January 23, while one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, the BMC said. Of the 4,024 fresh infections recorded across the state, most cases were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which includes Thane and Palghar. The city’s test positivity rate stood at 13.7 per cent.