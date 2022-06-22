Breaking News
Covid-19: Mumbai’s test positivity rate highest since January

Updated on: 22 June,2022 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

On Tuesday of 1,781 positive cases, 87 patients needed hospitalisation including 17 on oxygen support

Covid-19: Mumbai’s test positivity rate highest since January

A beneficiary receives a vaccine dose at BYL Nair Hospital on June 18. Pic/Ashish Raje


Mumbai on Tuesday logged 1,781 new COVID-19 cases. Though the testing was low as compared to Sunday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was on the higher side at 16.88 per cent. This is the highest since January 2022. One death was reported in Mumbai.

Over the past two days, the city has been reporting less than 2,000 cases but there has been a drop in testing too. On Tuesday of 1,781 positive cases, 87 patients needed hospitalisation including 17 on oxygen support. At present, there are 14,146 active patients out of whom 626 are being treated in hospitals, the rest are at home and in institutional quarantine. 




As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, an 85-year-old man with comorbidities died due to the infection. At least 1,723 patients recovered.  The state reported a 55 per cent jump in new cases compared to Monday (2,354 cases). On Tuesday the state reported 3,659 new cases after which the total count has gone up to 79,41,762. At least 3,356 patients recovered. 


