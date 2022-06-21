Mumbai: Is current spike in Covid-19 cases ending?

Though absolute cases grew last week, too, the rate of growth has come down from 125 per cent to 28 per cent, mirroring the downward trend of earlier waves; officials say there will be more clarity on this in a week

A beneficiary gets a shot at Nair hospital in June. Doctors urge people to wear masks and get vaccinated. Pic/Ashish Raje

The rate of increase of Covid-19 cases has been declining in Mumbai. Though the number of cases increased last week compared to the week before, the rate of growth dwindled from 125 per cent to 28 per cent. In the earlier waves, too, the peak was reached when the growth rate decreased and then the overall number of cases also came down. However, an official says we must wait for a week to review if the curve is flattening.

It will be interesting to see whether the current surge follows the trend of the earlier waves. Cases in the city have been increasing since the last week of May. The number of hospitalisations and serious patients, too, is on the rise. In June, 17 deaths have been reported till date, which is much higher than the three or four deaths per month since March. But the situation could improve now if one goes by the previous rate of increase of cases.



A woman is tested at BYL Nair Hospital on June 7. Pic/Ashish Raje

