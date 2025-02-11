Four of the nine children were initially shifted on ventilator support in the afternoon but their condition became stable, said an official from civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli

Nine children, aged four to seven years, were admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday for suspected poisoning after they ate erand (castor) seeds in Malad area, an official said.

Four of the nine children were initially shifted on ventilator support in the afternoon but their condition became stable, said an official from civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli.

These children are residents of Kurar in Malad.

"The nine children included five girls. They suffered loose motions and vomiting. Their condition is stable now," he added.

