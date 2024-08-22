Anakapalli mishap: PM Modi condoles deaths, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

At least three people died and around 17 others were injured in the major fire that broke out after the reactor blast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences on the loss of lives in the reactor blast at a pharma company in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli on Wednesday. At least three people died and around 17 others were injured in the major fire that broke out after the reactor blast.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi was "pained" by the loss of lives in the mishap and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast. The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, as per the PMO.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," PMO mentioned in a post on X.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu earlier ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. The Chief Minister is expected to visit the family of the deceased and injured on Thursday.

Andhra Governor Abdul Nazeer expressed anguish over the loss of lives and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. Andhra Minister Vasamsetti Subhash earlier informed that rescue operations were still underway at the incident site as several people are feared trapped inside the company.

"Rescue teams are currently unable to enter the premises due to dense smoke and rescue operations are underway. It is not clear how many people may still be trapped inside the company. Rescue teams are working to reach there as soon as possible and further updates will be provided soon," the Minister said.

