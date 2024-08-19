Four orphan children die after eating adulterated food in Andhra, CM expresses sorrow

The chief minister directed Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan to extend better treatment for the other affected children who are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals

N Chandrababu Naidu. File Pic

Four orphan children who ate adulterated food two days ago succumbed to health complications in Anakapalli district and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the incident on Monday.

The incident occurred at Kailasa village in Anakapalli district's Kotauratla mandal.

"Joshua, Bhavani, Shradha and Nitya were among those who succumbed to ill-health while undergoing treatment for consuming adulterated food two days ago (Saturday)," said an official release.

The chief minister directed Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan to extend better treatment for the other affected children who are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Further, he ordered the collector to submit a comprehensive report on the incident.

