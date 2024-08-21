Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan said the accident occurred around 2 pm at Escientia pharma plant

The rescue operations were being conducted at the spot. Pic/PTI

At least four workers of a pharma company in Andhra Pradesh were killed after a massive fire broke out at the unit on Wednesday, the officials said, reported the PTI.

Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan said the accident occurred around 2 pm at Escientia pharma plant.

"We lost four employees. The incident happened not because of a reactor blast," Krishnan said, according to the PTI.

Officials suspect it to be an electricity-related fire.

Around 30 injured people were shifted to different hospitals in Anakapalli and Atchutapuram, she said, as per the PTI.

The collector said 13 people trapped in the unit were rescued.

VIDEO | Visuals from outside a chemical factory in the Special Economic Zone in the Rambilli Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle, where a blast left several workers injured earlier today. pic.twitter.com/dQ6YpOTnuu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2024

Further details will be updated.