A vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal said the high court is already seized of a similar issue.

Supreme Court of India

Listen to this article Apex court refuses urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur x 00:00

The Supreme Court on Friday refused an urgent hearing on a plea by two Manipur residents against the repeated internet shutdowns in the state rocked by ethnic violence, the PTI reported.

According to PTI, a vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal said the high court is already seized of a similar issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The HC is hearing the matter. What's the need to duplicate proceedings? Mention before the regular bench," it said.

According to PTI, Advocate Shadan Farasat mentioned the matter before the bench seeking urgent hearing The top court was hearing a plea filed by Chongtham Victor Singh and Mayengbam James.

The plea said the shutdown was "grossly disproportionate" in its interference with the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression, and the right to carry on any trade or business using the constitutionally protected medium of the internet. The Manipur government on Tuesday extended the ban on internet services till June 10.

The suspension of mobile data services, including broadband, has been extended till 3 pm of June 10, an order issued by Commissioner (Home) H Gyan Prakash said. The ban was imposed on May 3.

Meanwhile, an injured eight-year-old boy was killed along with his mother and another relative when an ambulance with the three on board was waylaid by a mob and set ablaze in Manipur's West Imphal district, officials said. The incident occurred at Iroisemba on Sunday evening when the boy was being taken to a hospital by his mother and their relative in Imphal after he sustained a bullet injury in his head during a shoot-out, they said. Three have been identified as Tonsing Hangsing (8), his 45-year-old mother Meena Hangsing, and Lydia Lourembam, aged 37, the officials said. A senior Assam Rifles officer confirmed the incident and said security has been beefed up in and around the camp where it happened.

Violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 when people from the Meitei community and the Kuki tribe clashed with each other over the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

(With PTI inputs)