Govt forms three-member commission to probe Manipur violence

The Union Government has formed a three-member committee to probe Manipur violence even as home minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to the people of the northeastern state to lift the blockades on the Imphal-Dimapur national highway. The commission would be headed by former chief justice of Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba.

The inquiry commission has been tasked to probe causes of violence, spread of violence and riots in Manipur. The commission will submit its report within six months, Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The commission will also look into if there were lapses or dereliction of duty by responsible authorities and individuals.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed the people of Manipur to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Damapur, NH-2 Highway so that essential supplies could reach people.

Shah tweeted: “My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway, so that food, medicines, Petrol/Diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people.”

Shah, who recently concluded a four-day visit to Manipur to take stock of the situation and held talks with different stakeholders in a bid to restore a sense of calm in the state, also requested that civil society organisations do the needful in bringing consensus. “Together only we can restore normalcy in this beautiful state,” the Union home minister said.

On the last day of his visit, Shah urged all communities and sections of society to maintain peace, hold discussions and promote harmony as well as surrender their weapons to the police.

Shah had warned that strict action would be taken against those found possessing weapons during the combing operation by the police. He also appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace and harmony.

On Saturday, security advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh said peace is returning to the state after a wave of ethnic clashes and violence and normality is being restored.

"Peace efforts are on in Manipur in close coordination with civil society people. Peace is returning to the state and normalcy is being restored. There has not been an incident of firing and arson in Manipur in the last 24 hours. Besides, joint security forces, including the Assam Rifles, have recovered 35 arms and 88 bombs in multiple operations in the last 24 hours," Singh said earlier. (With inputs from agencies)