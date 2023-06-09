No casualties or damage to property have been reported yet

Representative Image

Listen to this article Earthquake tremors felt in many parts of Assam and Ladakh x 00:00

An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Assam's Tezpur at 10:05 am on Friday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's epicentre was 39 km west of Tezpur and it occurred at a depth of 10 km.

ADVERTISEMENT

No casualties or damage to property have been reported yet.

Meanwhile, another earthquake of 3.9 magnitude struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor was felt at 10:23 am.

So far, there is no report of any damage in Ladakh. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres.

(with inputs from ANI)