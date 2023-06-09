Breaking News
Earthquake tremors felt in many parts of Assam and Ladakh

Earthquake tremors felt in many parts of Assam and Ladakh

Updated on: 09 June,2023 11:49 AM IST  |  Assam
mid-day online correspondent |

No casualties or damage to property have been reported yet

Earthquake tremors felt in many parts of Assam and Ladakh

Representative Image

Earthquake tremors felt in many parts of Assam and Ladakh
An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Assam's Tezpur at 10:05 am on Friday.


According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's epicentre was 39 km west of Tezpur and it occurred at a depth of 10 km.


No casualties or damage to property have been reported yet.


Meanwhile, another earthquake of 3.9 magnitude struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor was felt at 10:23 am.

So far, there is no report of any damage in Ladakh. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres.

(with inputs from ANI)

