Sahil, the 20-year-old accused of murdering the 16-year-old and arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday was produced in a Delhi court today and sent to police remand for two days

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi street murder: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for girl's family x 00:00

Delhi government on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the minor girl who was stabbed to death brutally in full public view on a street in the national capital's Shahbad Dairy area.

"It is a very painful incident. Delhi government will give compensation amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the girl's family and we assure them that our government will ensure that the accused gets the strictest punishment," said Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are worried about the overall law and order situation in Delhi. Minister Atishi will visit the family," he said.

Sahil, the 20-year-old accused of murdering the 16-year-old and arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday was produced in a Delhi court today and sent to police remand for two days.

On Monday, the Delhi chief minister urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to take action in the matter.

"A minor girl was brutally killed in broad daylight. It is sad and unfortunate. There is no fear among the criminals. LG sir, the law and order are your responsibility, please do something. The security of the people of Delhi is the priority," he told ANI.

Sahil was arrested from Bulandhshahr by Delhi Police on Monday.

In a CCTV footage, Sahil can be purportedly seen stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife and continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground. He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. All this while the footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening.

As per Delhi Police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

Delhi Police registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy police station.

Also, the National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter and to arrest the accused at the earliest.

The Commission has formed a three-member team headed by member Delina Khongdup to look into the matter.

(With inputs from ANI)