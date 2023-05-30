Delhi murder case: People of Delhi have lost faith in law and order system, says AAP leader

The accused allegedly stabbed her multiple times before bludgeoning her with what looked like a cement slab

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday lashed out at Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over the murder of a minor girl in Shahbad Dairy area, alleging the people of Delhi have "lost faith" in the city's law and order system, reported PTI.

On Monday, police said, the 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, police said on Monday.

The accused allegedly stabbed her multiple times before bludgeoning her with what looked like a cement slab.

On Tuesday, Bharadwaj tweeted: "The people of Delhi have lost faith in the law and order system. The police who use force on women wrestlers and Manish Sisodia, look weak in front of these killers. There is a problem in the leadership. LG's priority is something else."

On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged Saxena to take strict action over the incident. The Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry.

A video of the incident is being shared on social media.

"The body of the teenager, a resident of JJ Colony in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, was found lying in the street," a senior police officer said. The teenager was passing through the street when she was intercepted by her boyfriend (accused). He stabbed her multiple times. The victim and the accused were in a relationship but had a quarrel on Saturday.

"On Sunday, the victim planned to attend the birthday party of her friend's son but was intercepted and stabbed repeatedly. She was also hit with a stone," the police official said. According to the police, the post-mortem report will confirm how many times the victim was stabbed.

"The accused is absconding and a search is underway to nab him," the police officer added. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station.

The teen's father filed a complaint against the accused at Shahbad Dairy police station.

(With inputs from PTI)