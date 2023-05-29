Mumbai: Man who shot dead businessman in Kandivali arrested from UP's Prayagraj

Mumbai Police has arrested the accused assailant who shot dead a 28-year-old businessman on Sunday in Kandivali West

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Mumbai Police has arrested the accused assailant who shot dead a 28-year-old businessman on Sunday in Kandivali West.

The accused was on the run and was arrested from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. “Police officials from Kandivali have arrested the accused in Uttar Pradesh,” officials said.

The victim, identified as Manoj Chauhan, lived in Prabhat Chawl, Ganesh Nagar, Kandivli West. According to police sources, the incident occurred around 7.55 am near Mahila Kalyan Kendra in Ganesh Nagar on Sunday.

More details are awaited.