Delhi Police registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Delhi teen murder: Court sends accused to 2-day police custody x 00:00

On Tuesday, Delhi's Rohini Court sent Sahil, the accused in the horrific murder of a 16-year-old teen in Shahbad Dairy area, to two-day police custody.

As per the sources, 20-year-old Sahil was produced before Duty Magistrates on Tuesday morning. Sahil was arrested from Bulandhshahr on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Jyoti Nain granted two days' remand after hearing the submissions of Delhi Police.

Delhi Police registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Delhi Police sought the remand of Sahil on the ground that the weapon used for the murder was not recovered yet.

As per the police, Sahil was changing his versions continuously which needs to be verified.

In a CCTV footage, Sahil can be seen stabbing the teenager multiple times with a knife. He continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground.

In the footage, he can also be kicking her and then taking a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head.

During the incident, it can also be seen people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused was in a relationship with the teenager, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

Also, the National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation. The Commission has formed a three-member team to look into the matter.

The sources in Delhi Police said that the murder could have be premeditated as Sahil, had purchased the knife used in the murder a fortnight ago.

"During questioning, Sahil said that he had bought the knife used in the murder about 15 days ago from a weekly market," police sources said.

The accused has not however, disclosed the location from which he bought the knife and police are investigating, the sources said.

Police are also investigating whether or not the murder was a "crime of passion" or done on a sudden provocation.

(with inputs from ANI)