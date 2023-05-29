Breaking News
Delhi: 16-year-old girl stabbed to death by boyfriend

Updated on: 29 May,2023 01:23 PM IST  |  New Delhi
A video of the incident is being shared on social media

Delhi: 16-year-old girl stabbed to death by boyfriend

Representative image/iStock

Delhi: 16-year-old girl stabbed to death by boyfriend
A teenager was stabbed to death allegedly by her 20-year-old boyfriend in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area.


A video of the incident is being shared on social media.


The accused identified as Sahil, allegedly stabbed her multiple times before bludgeoning her with a stone, stated the police official.


"The body of the teenager, a resident of JJ Colony in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, was found lying in the street," a senior police officer said.

The teenager was passing through the street when she was intercepted by her boyfriend (accused). He stabbed her multiple times.

The victim and the accused were in a relationship but had a quarrel on Saturday.

"On Sunday, the victim planned to attend the birthday party of her friend's son but was intercepted and stabbed repeatedly. She was also hit with a stone," the police official said.

According to the police, the post-mortem report will confirm how many times the victim was stabbed.

"The accused is absconding and a search is underway to nab him," the police officer added.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station.

The teen's father filed a complaint against the accused at Shahbad Dairy police station.

(with inputs from PTI)

