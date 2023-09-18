Gujarat: Amid heavy rain, 11,900 people living in low-lying areas shifted to shelter homes

Amid the heavy rainfall in Gujarat, 11,900 people living in low-lying areas in Vadodara, Bharuch, Narmada, Dahod, Panchmahal, Anand and Gandhinagar districts have been shifted to shelter homes

In an official statement, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel stated that the work is on to clear roads by removing fallen trees.

According to the govt officials, more than 6,000 people living along the banks of the Narmada river in Bharuch district have been shifted to safer places after the water level rose to 40 feet due to discharge from the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

"Presently, the water level of the Narmada river is 37.72 feet, nearly 10 feet above the danger mark of 28 feet, at the Golden Bridge that connects Ankleshwar to Bharuch," said an official of Bharuch District Emergency Response Centre (BDERC).

"On Sunday, the water level of the river went up to 40 feet at the bridge due to heavy discharge of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam (SSD) located upstream.

Dandiya Bazaar and other areas in Bharuch city, and several societies and villages in Ankleshwar city and taluka are still inundated in knee-deep water. The situation is improving gradually as water is slowly decreasing," the BDERC official said.

According to the officials, relief and rescue operations are being carried out wherever needed with the help of 10 teams of both NDRF and SDRF. "As many as 270 stranded citizens were rescued by the administration while work is on to clear roads by removing fallen trees," CM Patel said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that "extremely heavy rainfall" occurred at isolated places in Arvalli, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, and Sabarkantha districts during the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am (on Monday). As per the rainfall data shared by the State Emergency Operations Centre, 29 tehsils received more than 40 mm downpour between 6 am and 2 pm on Monday.

(with inputs from PTI)