Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Water conservation campaign to be highlight of Latur's Ganesh festivities

Representational Pic

Amidst a shortage of rainfall in Maharashtra's Latur district this monsoon season, water conservation awareness will take center stage during the Ganesh festivities, according to a statement by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Monday, reported the PTI.

This year, the district has experienced less than 50 percent of its annual average rainfall, leaving residents with a daily allocation of only 40-50 liters of water per person, as opposed to the usual quota of over 100 liters, BJP MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar said, according to the PTI.

To address this situation, a water literacy campaign is set to coincide with the Ganesh festivities, commencing on Tuesday, with plans to engage over 1,350 Ganpati mandals in the initiative, as informed by Nilangekar.

Various activities have been organized, including a motorcycle rally from Nilanga to Latur city, to raise awareness among the public about the importance of water conservation.

It's important to note that this campaign is part of the 'Jal Saksharta Abhiyan,' a citizen-driven initiative, and is not affiliated with any political agenda, clarified Nilangekar.

Meanwhile, an environment-friendly celebration seems to be the plan this festive season, as more and more Mumbaikars are keen on bringing eco-friendly Ganesha idols home despite their high prices, according to the PTI.

The city is gearing up to celebrate the 10-day Ganpati festival, which begins on September 19, and the markets are flooded with idols and decor items.

This year, eco-friendly Ganeshas seem to be all the rage, as people have become more aware of the ill effects of idols made of plaster of Paris (PoP).

Rahul Vele, who runs his shop "Vele Brothers" in the Lalbaug area of central Mumbai, has been exclusively making eco-friendly Ganeshas for the last three years.

"I loved making Ganpati idols even as a child. In 2020, I started my own shop where I make eco-friendly idols, especially of clay because that is what the people want," the 23-year-old management graduate said, as per the PTI.

There is an increased awareness among people about the benefits of clay idols. They dissolve completely in water when immersed and are not harmful to the environment, he said.

A one-foot eco-friendly idol costs around Rs 6,000, while a PoP one is for anywhere between Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. Despite this, people are willing to pay more for an environment-friendly idol, Vele said.

According to the PTI, Pankaj Mohne, a customer, said, We have been bringing 'Bappa' home for 11 years, and we only have one rule the idol must be completely eco-friendly. It is our duty to conserve and protect nature, hence, we prefer a mud idol."

"Though mud cannot be moulded as well as PoP and the idols may not look well crafted, but Bappa is Bappa," he said.

Mumbaikars throng the beaches, lakes, and ponds in and around the city on immersion days. Every year, the civic authorities take measures to prevent pollution of water bodies during the festival.

(with PTI inputs)