Mumbai-Ahmedabad train traffic resumes after 12 hours as Narmada water level recedes below danger mark

Western Railway’s Chief PRO Sumit Thakur told PTI that the operation of trains on the route from Bridge 502 resumed around 11.30 am on Monday as the water level of Narmada receded below the danger mark.

Representative Image/ Pic/iStock

Train traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route resumed slowly on Monday around noon, stated a PTI report. The resumption of services began nearly 12 hours after it was first halted when the Narmada River flowed above the danger mark between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations in Gujarat.

WR also announced the same in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter). The post read, “Due to water falling below the danger mark on the upline on bridge number 502 between Bharuch and Ankleshwar, operation of trains has been started in the up direction.”

The operation of the trains on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations under the Vadodara division had stopped after Narmada River waters surged above the danger mark, stated a PTI report. The water surged above the danger mark at bridge no 504 around 11.50 pm on Sunday, the report read.

Thakur told PTI that the trains are being operated slowly. "The railway traffic over the Narmada River bridge has resumed and trains are being operated slowly with caution," he was quoted as saying.

Thakur further mentioned in his statement to news agency PTI that the WR had already set up helpline numbers and that the passengers were being updated about the status of the trains through the public announcement system as well.

Since late at night on Sunday, all passenger and goods trains on both ends of the river were held up due to the flooding. The Western Railway release stated that at least one-an-a-half dozen trains including Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express and Shatabdi Express were cancelled due to the flooding.

Sumit Thakur said that the railway was making arrangements to provide refreshments, tea and water to the stranded passengers.

Reportedly, the flooding was caused by heavy rains which lashed many parts of the western state of Gujarat on Sunday. The downpour flooded the low-lying areas and cut off several villages as Narmada and other rivers were in full spate.