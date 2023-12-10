Income Tax raids: Jharkhand BJP stages protests demanding arrest of Congress MP

BJP workers on Sunday staged protests at district headquarters across Jharkhand demanding the arrest of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu over the seizure of huge amount of cash

Activists of the BJP on Sunday staged protests at district headquarters across Jharkhand demanding the arrest of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu over the seizure of a huge amount of cash allegedly linked to the lawmaker.

More than Rs 300 crore in cash has been seized during ongoing raids conducted by the Income Tax Department on premises linked with Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited.

At the BJP protest near Raj Bhavan in Ranchi, local MLA CP Singh alleged that it has been the "tradition of the Congress" to engage in loot, scam and corruption.

"The Congress provides patronage to corruption. So, it is the duty of the BJP to expose it and eradicate it from the country," he said.

Protest rallies and dharnas were staged in several other district headquarters, including Chaibasa, Jamshedpur and Bokaro.

Earlier in the day, BJP national vice president and Jharkhand in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai, while speaking to reporters at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport, said, "They made INDIA alliance to get rid of corruption charges but their dream has shattered with the recovery of the huge sum of money from premises liked with Congress

MP Dheeraj Sahu. Rahul Gandhi should give a reply on whose money this was and what was its purpose."

He asserted that the BJP would win all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand in next year's general elections.

