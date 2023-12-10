PM Modi to launch 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth' on Monday

PM Modi will on Monday launch 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth' via video conferencing

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic/ AFP

PM Modi will on Monday launch `Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth` PM Modi will launch the campaign via video conferencing He will also address the Vice Chancellors of the Universities and Heads of Institutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday launch 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth' via video conferencing.

PM Modi, on the occasion, will also address the Vice Chancellors of the Universities, Heads of Institutes and faculty members in workshops organised at Raj Bhawans across the country, which will symbolise the start of the initiative.

According to a release from PMO, PM Modi's vision is to actively involve the youth of the country in the formulation of national plans, priorities and goals of the country.

"In line with this vision, 'Viksit Bharat @2047 : Voice of Youth' initiative will provide a platform to the youth of the country to contribute ideas to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047," the PMO said.

The workshops will be a key step towards initiating the process of engaging youth to share their ideas and suggestions for Viksit Bharat @2047.

Viksit Bharat@2047 is the vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of its independence.

The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance, among others.

