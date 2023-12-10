Sharad Pawar, the NCP chief celebrates his birthday on December 12

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article Sharad Pawar's birthday 2023: A look at NCP chief's political journey x 00:00

Sharad Pawar who is known as the architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, will turn 83 on December 12. Sharad Pawar entered the realm of politics at a young age. His journey has been characterised by resilience, strategic acumen, and an unwavering commitment to public service. As Sharad Pawar celebrates his birthday on December 12. Here is a look at his political journey so far.

Sharad Pawar, the stalwart leader and chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is an opportune moment to reflect on his illustrious political journey that has left an indelible mark on the Indian political landscape. Over the years, Sharad Pawar has become a towering figure in national and Maharashtra politics, leaving a lasting impact on both regional and national levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharad Pawar's foray into politics began in the turbulent 1960s when he joined the Indian National Congress. His astute political instincts quickly propelled him through the ranks.

In 1978, Sharad Pawar became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, marking the beginning of a political career that would span decades.

Known for his deft handling of complex political situations, Sharad Pawar has held several key positions in the Indian government. He served as the Defense Minister in the 1990s, where he played a crucial role in shaping India's defense policies. His leadership during Operation Parakram showcased his commitment to safeguarding the nation's interests.

In 1999, Sharad Pawar founded the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after a split from the Indian National Congress. The NCP emerged as a significant political force, particularly in Maharashtra, with Pawar at its helm. Under his leadership, the party has been a key player in coalition politics at the national level.

Sharad Pawar's political journey is not without its share of controversies. He has weathered political storms and remained a formidable force in Maharashtra politics. His ability to forge alliances and build consensus has earned him the reputation of a shrewd political strategist.

Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, have been at the center of political controversies. Recently, Ajit Pawar, seemingly in a surprise move, aligned with the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP to be a part of the present Maharashtra government. The move came into the Maharashtra politics as unexpected.

The controversies surrounding the Pawar family also highlighted the complex interplay of power, politics, and accusations in Maharashtra's political landscape.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!