Maharashtra: 179 children died in civil hospital at Nandurbar in last three months

Chief Medical Officer of Maharashtra's Nandurbar, M Sawan Kumar said, several factors have contributed to the tragic deaths of these children

As many as 179 children have died in civil hospital in the last three months at Nandurbar in Maharashtra, reported the ANI on Saturday.

According to Nandurbar's Chief Medical Officer, M Sawan Kumar, several factors have contributed to the tragic deaths of these children. Low birth weight, birth asphyxia, sepsis and respiratory diseases have emerged as the primary culprits of the deaths of children, according to the ANI.

"Looking at the data 75 deaths in July, 86 deaths in August and 18 deaths in September till now happened in Nandurbar district. Major reasons for the deaths are low birth weight, birth asphyxia, Sepsis and respiratory diseases. 70 per cent of deaths are of 0-28 days age babies...Many women have a sickle cell here which results in complications during delivery. To resolve all these issues we have launched mission 'Lakshya 84 days,'" said Kumar, as per the ANI.

Recognizing the pressing need to address these challenges and save young lives, authorities in Nandurbar have launched a crucial initiative known as 'Mission Lakshya 84 Days.'

According to the news agency ANI, CMO M Sawan Kumar said that in the mission 'Lakshya 84 days', 42 days will be allotted to Antenatal Care (ANC) and 42 days to Postnatal Care (PNC).

This mission aims to tackle the root causes of child mortality, improve healthcare services and provide timely interventions to ensure that infants have a better chance at survival.

He further said, "We will visit ANC and PNC units regularly and carry out check-ups and try to reduce the number of death cases. We are working on mission mode and the results will be visible in two to three months."

Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra on Wednesday handed over the task of maintaining cleanliness at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in the city, where 18 patients died in a 24-hour period exactly a month ago, to a private firm, reported the PTI.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar welcomed the officials and staffers of the firm during a brief function held at the hospital, according to the PTI.

In mid-August, after multiple deaths were reported at the hospital, Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar had sought a 'white paper' on the condition of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane's Kalwa, which hit the headlines after 18 persons died in a 24-hour period.

