Manmohan Vaidya, RSS Joint General Secretary, made this statement during a press conference held at the conclusion of organisation's coordination meeting in Pune

RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya/ Pic/ANI Screengrab

Listen to this article RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya advocates understanding of Sanatan Dharma amid row x 00:00

Manmohan Vaidya, the Joint General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), emphasized the importance of comprehending the definition of Sanatan Dharma before making disparaging remarks about it. He made this statement during a press conference held at the conclusion of the RSS' coordination meeting in Pune, stated a PTI report.

According to the report, Vaidya, who holds the position of 'sah sarkaryawah' within the organization, asserted that India is a spiritual democracy. His comments came in response to recent statements by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja, who had called for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma, likening it to diseases like dengue, malaria, and coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing these statements, Vaidya said, "Some people are talking about finishing Sanatan Dharma, but do these people know the real meaning of all these words? They should understand the definition of Sanatan Dharma before using these words."

He went on to explain that "Sanatan" means eternal, serving as the foundation of India's spiritual way of life, which encompasses internal wholeness and has significantly shaped the nation's identity throughout history, stated PTI report.

Regarding the India versus Bharat debate, Vaidya expressed his view that the name Bharat holds significant civilizational value, highlighting the uniqueness of a country with two names.

Discussing the three-day conclave attended by 250 representatives from 36 RSS-affiliated outfits, Vaidya noted that a wide range of topics were covered. These included women's empowerment, 'swadeshi' conduct, the functioning and expansion of the RSS, environmental concerns, family values, and social harmony. When asked about the situation in Manipur, which has experienced sectarian violence since May 3, Vaidya acknowledged its worrisome nature, with participants sharing information about the events.

The PTI report quoted Vaidya addressing the issue of reservations; he stressed the importance of providing constitutionally mandated reservations for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, citing past societal deprivations in terms of education and respect. He underscored the need to address social disparities comprehensively.

When questioned about the RSS' assessment of the BJP-led NDA rule since 2014, Vaidya referenced the changes witnessed in India's foreign, defence, and education policies since that time. He suggested that the world is taking note of these transformations and believes that India is now standing firm in its cultural identity. Vaidya acknowledged that rectifying developments from recent years would require 25-30 years but asserted that many individuals currently perceive that the nation is moving in the right direction.