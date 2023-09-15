First upgrade and expand Kalwa hospital, says MNS on move to set up cancer facility in Thane

MNS leader Avinash Jadhav told reporters that the load on the Kalwa hospital has increased manifold and patients there are facing untold miseries due to its poor infrastructure

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has opposed the Thane civic body's move to set up a cancer treatment facility at the Global Covid Hospital in the city, saying it must first expand the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa where 18 patients died in a 24-hour period last month, reported news agency PTI.

Avinash Jadhav, Thane-Palghar chief of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), told reporters that the load on the Kalwa hospital has increased manifold and patients there are facing untold miseries due to its poor infrastructure, reported PTI.

Avinash Jadhav said a trust will soon start a cancer facility at the Global Covid Hospital in Saket area.

However, he said the Global Covid Hospital premises and its equipment must be used to upgrade and expand the Kalwa hospital. "It is the need of the hour," he said.

The MNS leader said they are not at all opposed to a cancer hospital in Thane. "The TMC can give another piece of land to the trust to start the facility," he said.

The 40-year-old Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa was under the spotlight last month after 18 patients died there in a 24-hour period.

Avinash Jadhav said MNS will move the court if their demand is ignored.

TMC has planned to spend Rs 26 crore to renovate the Kalwa hospital but it will be a complete waste as the facility is old. The hospital is already 40 years old and it should be pulled down and rebuilt for which at least Rs 100 crore will be needed, he said.

