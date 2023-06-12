Release detained farmers, buy sunflower seeds at MSP, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, however, said that the farmers are not blocking the highway

Traffic on Monday on the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway 44 was diverted to avoid congestion after farmers gathered in Haryana's Kurukshetra to hold a Mahapanchyat over their demand for Minimum Support Price for sunflower seeds, out on roads in the city.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, however, said that the farmers are not blocking the highway.

"It is not right, highways should not be blocked," Tikait said.

"We have only two demands, release the farmers who were detained and start purchasing sunflower seeds at MSP. We are ready to hold discussions with the government," Tikait said. Farmers and their supporters from Punjab and Haryana were seen coming out on streets in large numbers on their tractors after the mahapanchayat this morning.

Among those present at the mahapanchayat was Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia, who is among grapplers demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The protesting farmers from Haryana and neighbouring states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh among others who had gathered at the Pipli grain market here claimed that the government was not buying sunflower seeds at the minimum support price. As a result, they were forced to sell their produce to private buyers at around Rs 4,000 per quintal against Rs 6,400 MSP.

The farmers demanded that the State government procure sunflower seeds at an MSP of Rs 6,400 per quintal.

Haryana farmers took to the streets near Shahabad on June 6 afternoon and blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway demanding a minimum support price (MSP) for sunflower seeds. The protest call was given by BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni.

Police said that with an aim to control the situation, police had used water cannons to disperse the protesters and baton-charged them.

Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police had then said that an investigation against the people who took the law into their hands will be done.

"This is a National Highway, so the protest was blocking the way of many people. Following all the protocols, we asked them to leave. The situation is now peaceful whereas some people were detained. An investigation will be done against the people who took the law into their hands. We will take the necessary action," the police said.

