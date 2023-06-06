Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hits Haryana's Jhajjar

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 7.08 am on Tuesday. The quake occurred at a depth of 12 km

An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana's Jhajjar on early Tuesday morning.

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 7.08 am on Tuesday. The quake occurred at a depth of 12 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.5, Occurred on 06-06-2023, 07:08:47 IST, Lat: 28.71 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 12 km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana", tweeted the National Center for Seismology.

No damage has been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

