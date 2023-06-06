Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hits Haryana's Jhajjar

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 7.08 am on Tuesday. The quake occurred at a depth of 12 km
An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana's Jhajjar on early Tuesday morning.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.5, Occurred on 06-06-2023, 07:08:47 IST, Lat: 28.71 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 12 km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana", tweeted the National Center for Seismology.
No damage has been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
