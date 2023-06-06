Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Earthquake of magnitude 25 hits Haryanas Jhajjar

Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hits Haryana's Jhajjar

Updated on: 06 June,2023 09:17 AM IST  |  Jhajjar
ANI |

Top

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 7.08 am on Tuesday. The quake occurred at a depth of 12 km

Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hits Haryana's Jhajjar

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hits Haryana's Jhajjar
x
00:00

An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana's Jhajjar on early Tuesday morning.


According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 7.08 am on Tuesday. The quake occurred at a depth of 12 km.


"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.5, Occurred on 06-06-2023, 07:08:47 IST, Lat: 28.71 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 12 km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana", tweeted the National Center for Seismology.


No damage has been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news haryana India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK