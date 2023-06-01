Demonstrations in Punjab and Haryana in support of wrestlers; protesters demand arrest of WFI chief

Protest demonstrations have been held at several places in Punjab and Haryana in support of the protesting wrestlers seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges

Protest demonstrations have been held at several places in Punjab and Haryana in support of the protesting wrestlers seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges.

The demonstrations were held by farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha. They also submitted memorandums to deputy commissioners and sub divisional magistrates, demanding the arrest of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, PTI reported.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had given a call for nationwide demonstrations on Thursday in support of the wrestlers’ issue. It had given the protest call to "secure the democratic right to protest by the Indian wrestlers” and all other sections of society and to “demand the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh”.

In the memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, the SKM urged her to direct the Union government to immediately grant the women wrestlers permission to continue their sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

It also demanded that Singh be arrested and his custodial interrogation be done for speedy filing of charge sheet and prosecution.

“We are submitting this memorandum to your high office to act expeditiously to protect the honour of daughters of India and put an end to this sordid saga that has brought great shame to the nation and her people,” said the memorandum.

Bharti Kisan Union (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said, “We demand the immediate arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.”

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said his outfit held protests at 16 places, including Sangrur, Patiala, Mansa, Barnala, Moga, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Ludhiana and Tarn Taran.

Protesters said it was a matter of shame that the wrestlers had been protesting for more than a month and the WFI chief had not been arrested yet.

In Amritsar, farmers held a protest outside the office of the deputy commissioner and burnt the effigy of BJP MP Singh.

In Haryana's Hisar, farmers burnt the effigy of the Centre in front of the mini secretariat and protesters also held a demonstration, while in Ambala, they shouted slogans against the government.

They also accused the Centre of protecting Singh in the matter. Protests were also held in Jhajjar, Bhiwani and Kurukshetra.

In Chandigarh, Youth Congress activists held a demonstration in support of the wrestlers.

Over 30 farmer bodies, including BKU (Lakhowal), BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), All India Kisan Sabha, Punjab, Krantikari Kisan Union, Kirti Kisan Union, Jamhuri Kisan Sabha and Punjab Kisan Union, are participating in the protest on the call given by the SKM.

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har ki Pauri on Tuesday to protest the inaction against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief who has allegedly sexually harassed several women grapplers.

However, after spending an hour and 45 minutes, they returned after several khap and political leaders urged them not to take such an extreme step. (PTI)