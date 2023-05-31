Breaking News
Address 'just demands' of women wrestlers, they need your sympathy: MNS chief Raj Thackeray writes to PM Modi

Updated on: 31 May,2023 10:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

MNS party was "fully sympathetic" about the demands of the wrestlers who are seeking action against Singh, head of the Wrestling Federation of India, Raj Thackeray said

Raj Thackeray. File Pic

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to address the "just demands" of the women wrestlers who have accused BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.


His party was "fully sympathetic" about the demands of the wrestlers who are seeking action against Singh, head of the Wrestling Federation of India, Thackeray said.


Notably, Singh had opposed Thackeray's planned visit to Ayodhya last year over his anti-north Indian diatribe.


"The motto of Khelo India would remain a dream if if we allow a picture to be painted of the government that is indifferent to their grievances. I request you to look into this matter and bring out a solution," Raj Thackeray said.

As Gujarat chief minister, Modi had shown compassion and rushed to Uttarakhand and Mumbai during the 2013 floods and 2008 terror attacks, respectively, he said.

The women wrestlers who have been protesting few kilometers from the Prime Minister's Office and Modi's official residence needed the same compassion, Thackeray added.

The wrestlers needed an assurance that they will get justice and "not feel pressured and hurdled by any Bahubali' (muscleman)", he wrote.

maharashtra raj thackeray maharashtra navnirman sena news mumbai news mumbai India news national news wrestling

