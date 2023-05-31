The 64-year-old driver of the cab had picked up the passengers from Wadala area in eastern suburbs and was on his way to Deonar area when the incident took place, the police said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Cab driver knocks down pedestrian, passenger killed on Eastern Freeway; held x 00:00

A cab driver was booked by RCF police in Mumbai after he allegedly knocked down a pedestrian and dashed his cab on a divider resulting in the death of pedestrian and a passenger on Eastern Freeway on Tuesday morning, the police said.

The 64-year-old driver of the cab had picked up the passengers from Wadala area in eastern suburbs and was on his way to Deonar area when the incident took place, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday morning at around 9:25 am when Dashrath Jankar, the incharge of police mobile van number 1, received a message that a taxi had allegedly knocked down a pedestrian near Panjrapol on Eastern Freeway. Cops reached the spot and found that the injured pedestrian and taxi with passengers had been rushed to Shatabdi Hospital. When cops reached the hospital, they were informed by hospital officials that a pedestrian and a passenger had succumbed in the accident.

"The pedestrian was identified as Irfan Idris Ansari while the passenger was identified as Mehfuz Ahmed Mohammed Mehmud Siddhiqui (55). The cab was driven by Mohammed Sharif Musahib Ali Sheikh (64), a resident of Wadala," said a police official from the RCF police.

He said, "The driver was booked by the police under IPC section 279 (rash driving) 304A (death caused by negligence) and section 184 (dangerous driving) of Motor Vehicle Act 1988."