Breaking News
Sanjay Raut claims some lawmakers from Shinde's group in touch with Shiv Sena (UBT)
Water supply to be affected in parts of Mumbai between June 4 to June 8
Will urge CM Shinde to change name of Ahmednagar to 'Ahilyanagar': Fadnavis
Last rites of Congress MP Dhanorkar conducted in Chandrapur
Will hang myself if charges against me proved, says WFI chief Brij Bhushan
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Cab driver knocks down pedestrian passenger killed on Eastern Freeway held

Mumbai: Cab driver knocks down pedestrian, passenger killed on Eastern Freeway; held

Updated on: 31 May,2023 10:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

The 64-year-old driver of the cab had picked up the passengers from Wadala area in eastern suburbs and was on his way to Deonar area when the incident took place, the police said

Mumbai: Cab driver knocks down pedestrian, passenger killed on Eastern Freeway; held

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Cab driver knocks down pedestrian, passenger killed on Eastern Freeway; held
x
00:00

A cab driver was booked by RCF police in Mumbai after he allegedly knocked down a pedestrian and dashed his cab on a divider resulting in the death of pedestrian and a passenger on Eastern Freeway on Tuesday morning, the police said. 


The 64-year-old driver of the cab had picked up the passengers from Wadala area in eastern suburbs and was on his way to Deonar area when the incident took place, the police said.


According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday morning at around 9:25 am when Dashrath Jankar, the incharge of police mobile van number 1, received a message that a taxi had allegedly knocked down a pedestrian near Panjrapol on Eastern Freeway. Cops reached the spot and found that the injured pedestrian and taxi with passengers had been rushed to Shatabdi Hospital. When cops reached the hospital, they were informed by hospital officials that a pedestrian and a passenger had succumbed in the accident.


"The pedestrian was identified as Irfan Idris Ansari while the passenger was identified as Mehfuz Ahmed Mohammed Mehmud Siddhiqui (55). The cab was driven by Mohammed Sharif Musahib Ali Sheikh (64), a resident of Wadala," said a police official from the RCF police.

He said, "The driver was booked by the police under IPC section 279 (rash driving) 304A (death caused by negligence) and section 184 (dangerous driving) of Motor Vehicle Act 1988."

 

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
mumbai mumbai police mumbai news mumbai crime branch eastern express highway eastern freeway news India news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK