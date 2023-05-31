Mumbai: Model accuses Ranchi man of alleged rape, pressure to convert

On the complaint of the woman, the Versova Police in Andheri west registered an FIR against the suspect and transferred it to the Ranchi Police in Jharkhand for further investigations in the matter as the alleged incident took place in Ranchi, an official said

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that its Versova Police have registered an FIR against a man from Ranchi, Jharkhand for allegedly raping a city-based model after promising to marry her and allegedly forcing her to convert, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

On the complaint of the woman, the Versova Police in Andheri west registered an FIR against the suspect and transferred it to the Ranchi Police in Jharkhand for further investigations in the matter as the alleged incident took place in Ranchi, an official said on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old woman complainant was motivated to approach police after watching the recently released film "The Kerala Files", her complaint said, as per the PTI.

The accused was identified as Tanveer Akhtar Lake Khan (40), according to the PTI.

No arrest has been made in the case as yet, official sources said on Wednesday.

The model told the police that she joined Khan's modelling agency in Mumbai in the year 2020 and initially he told her that his name was Yash, reported the PTI.

After around four months she found out that his real name was Tanveer, she claimed, adding that they were in a relationship for some time.

She told the police that the suspect took her to Ranchi, Jharkhand where he allegedly raped her after promising to marry her. She said that the suspect also began to put pressure on her to convert to Islam, the woman alleged, according to the PTI.

He also tried to 'kill' her while in Mumbai, she claimed.

On her complaint, the Versova Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter for alleged rape and other relevant offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the case was transferred to Ranchi police for further investigations as the alleged incidents had taken place in Ranchi, the official told the PTI.

The accused, meanwhile, also released a video in his defence on social media. In the video he has denied all allegations against him.

In the video, the suspect can also be seen saying that infact the complainant circulated his nude photos among his friends and relatives and she wanted to steal his data, he alleged, the news agency reported.

