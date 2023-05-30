The cop was posted at Ghatkopar police station and had been transferred from Mumbai to Pune around six months ago, sources said

An Assistant Police Inspector (API) of the Mumbai Police, who was attached to the Ghatkopar police station on Monday night allegedly consumed a floor cleaning chemical following an alleged argument with Senior officials over relieving him from the police station, official sources said on Tuesday.

The cop was transferred from Mumbai to Pune Police around six months ago, they said.

According to police sources, on Monday, the official met with the Senior Inspector requesting to be relieved, but it allegedly led to an argument which concluded in him consuming the chemical. The officer has been admitted in hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

The officer, identified as Balkrishna Nanekar, was working in the Cyber department of Ghatkopar police station, sources added.

According to police sources, Nanekar had also met the DCP of the zone regarding the matter and had requested him to direct the Senior Inspector of Ghatkopar Police to relieve him from the duty.

Sources added, the DCP reportedly told Nanekar to meet the Senior PI regarding the matter. When Nanekar met the Senior Inspector he reportedly got into an argument with him.

Sources further said that the senior official was asking him to submit all the case papers and then he would allow him to leave. But, Nanekar was asking to sign the relieving order first. When Senior did not agree to the condition, Nanekar left his cabin.

At around 9 pm, he consumed the chemical (suspected to be phenyl) that was kept in one of the rooms. His colleagues noticed his act and immediately rushed him to Zynova Hospital, Ghatkopar (E). Nanekar is stable and out of danger. The incident was later reported in the police station diary, official sources added.