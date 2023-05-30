The fire broke out in a room on the 15th floor of a 28-storey building near the R City Mall in Ghatkopar area, the BMC said

Representational Pic. iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fire breaks out at on 15th floor of highrise building in Ghatkopar, operations underway x 00:00

A massive fire broke out at a highrise building in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday.

The civic body in a statement said that the fire broke out in a room on the 15th floor of a 28-storey building near the R City Mall in Ghatkopar area. The fire was reported at Boulevard- 1 at Wadwan Compound on the LBS Road in Ghatkopar west.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident of fire was reported at around 7:44 pm on Tuesday. After the information was received, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the local police and the civic officials rushed to the spot and launched a fire fighting and rescue operation, sources said.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade's five fire tenders rushed to the spot for the operation, the BMC said.

The civic body further said that, no reports of anyone being injured in the incident have been reported so far.

The incident comes days after a massive fire that had broken out in a highrise in a building in Breach Candy area of south Mumbai on Saturday night. As many as two people were rescued through the staircase. No reports of anyone being injured in the incident were received, officials said.

The fire broke out around 10.20 pm on Saturday in a flat on the 12th floor of a 15-story building identified as Breach Candy Society on Bhulabai Desai Road located near the Breach Candy Hospital on Gopalrao Deshmukh Marg (Peddar Road) in south Mumbai, the officials had earlier said.

The officials said that the fire was confined to two flats on the 12th floor. Two lines -one line of highrise fire fighting vehicle and one small hose line of the motor pump were in operation as the fire fighting operations continued."One man and one woman were rescued from the 12th floor through the staircase. No one was reported injured," an official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident on Tuesday, a fire broke out in a warehouse near the Royal Classic Hotel in the Shilphata area in Thane on Tuesday early morning.

Locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm.

According to the officials, the fire is spread from one to three warehouses.

Around seven fire engines rushed to the spot. According to the officials they were trying to douse the fire.

“No casualties are reported so far. The cause of the fire is currently unknown,” said the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official.