Shubman Gill. Pic/Getty Images

India were dealt a telling blow on Saturday after star top-order batter Shubman Gill sustained a left thumb fracture which is likely to rule him out of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium in Perth, starting November 22.

Gill, one of the young heroes of India’s last Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph, is a batting mainstay and in case skipper Rohit Sharma opts out of the first Test, India’s top-order could look very thin.

In considerable pain

Gill got hurt while fielding on the second day of the intra-squad match simulation. He was seen in considerable pain and immediately left the field for further scans.

According to a BCCI source privy to the development, Gill has indeed fractured his left thumb and with less than a week left for the Test to start, it will be near impossible for the stylish right-hander to get fit in time for the opening match.

A thumb fracture generally takes around 14 days to heal after which one is expected to start his regular net sessions. Since the second Test in Adelaide starts from December 6, there remains a possibility that he will get fit in time for that match.

Gill’s absence could be massive for the national team as he is not only a stable No. 3 batter, but in case of Rohit’s absence, he could be considered for opening the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The other man in contention, KL Rahul, has a bruised elbow after getting hit by a Prasidh Krishna short ball on the opening day of the intra-squad match and was forced to leave the field.

Rahul’s bruised area needed icing and he didn’t take the field on the second day of the match simulation on Saturday although it is being seen more as a precautionary measure.

In case Gill is absent, Abhimanyu Easwaran could be in line for his Test debut as India do not have too many options left.

Good news from Shami

Bengal’s Mohammed Shami, who has bowled more than 43.2 overs, took seven wickets and scored 37 runs in the Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh, is certainly going to join the team before the second Test.

The last day of the match simulation will happen at the WACA on Sunday after which the India ‘A’ squad, barring reserve players, will be back to India and join their respective state teams for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

259

No. of runs scored by Shubman Gill in 3 Tests in Oz @ 51.80

