In an Instagram post, Rohit and Ritika shared the news with an animated picture of his four-member family after the addition of a new member

Rohit Sharma

Listen to this article Rohit Sharma blessed with baby boy, boosts hopes for Perth Test return x 00:00

India captain Rohit Sharma has been blessed with a baby boy and there is a possibility that he will make it to the Perth Test against Australia starting November 22. His wife Ritika Sajdeh gave birth to a baby boy in Mumbai on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an Instagram post, Rohit and Ritika shared the news with an animated picture of his four-member family after the addition of a new member. “FAMILY - the one where we are FOUR,” read the caption on the photo while the caption on the post marked the birth date - “15.11.2024”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Rohit didn’t travel to Australia with the rest of the Indian squad as Ritika was expecting their second child. The couple have a daughter Samaira, born in 2018.

With less than a week left for the first Test, it is not clear if Rohit, after just a couple of practice sessions, will play the match even if he decides to travel to Australia at the earliest, but nothing can be ruled out as of now.

Also Read: India ‘A’ batter Devdutt Padikkal asked to extend stay in Australia

There were doubts about Rohit’s participation in the first Test although head coach Gautam Gambhir was quite hopeful that the captain might just be available.

The Indian team currently need its skipper and opening batter as the top order is looking way too brittle. While Rohit hasn’t exactly been in the best of form, but he would still any day be better than Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has looked out of depth against bounce and seam movement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever