The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) faced significant backlash following its decision to cancel a scheduled warm-up match against India A ahead of the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With several Indian players struggling for form recently, the move to cancel the warm-up match raised eyebrows, leading many to question the decision’s timing and rationale. In response to the criticism and the need for additional preparation, it is now learnt that Team India have reportedly opted for an intra-squad practice match to help players get match-ready.

However, in a move that has further sparked debate, the board has decided to keep the match behind closed doors, ensuring no public or media access to the proceedings.

The intra-squad warm-up match will take place at the WACA ground from Friday to Sunday. While the board intends to keep the match away from public view, the move has been described as 'lockdown conditions' by The Western Australian.

Mid-Day's Amit Shah reported earlier today that stringent measures have been put in place for employees working at the Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) office. Staff members are being prohibited from using their mobile phones to capture any footage of the activities taking place on the field. Additionally, the entire ground has been draped in black cloth to ensure complete privacy, preventing anyone from glimpsing the Indian team's practice session.

With the series fast approaching, the BCCI is focused on keeping all matters internal as they prepare for the high-stakes Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The decision to block public access has fueled speculation, with many wondering whether the board is trying to shield players from unnecessary distractions or keep internal matters confidential ahead of the critical series.

As the squad settled in Australia, a handful of players arrived early to begin their training. Virat Kohli, who touched down in Australia a few days ago, was among the first to start preparations but chose to skip the initial practice session on Tuesday. Similarly, key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin also missed the 'optional' training session. These absences raised some eyebrows, considering their pivotal roles in the upcoming series.

In contrast, players like KL Rahul, who has been under pressure due to his inconsistent form, and the promising young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, both of whom are expected to feature in the Perth Test in Rohit Sharma’s absence, were seen working diligently in the nets. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is also expected to play a major role in the series, was present for the optional session, signaling his determination to prepare thoroughly for the challenges ahead.